Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, not the same weather as I came from, but a nice view. 14 degrees😊🇫🇴
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Óli Lindenskov, Tórshavn, Faroe Islands
Fisher Family
A lovely view over the town!

Ian
September 8th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊
September 8th, 2023  
