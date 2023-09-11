Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

I nice day in Tórshavn to day😊👍
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture of the harbour
September 11th, 2023  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Det ser ut som en fantastisk dag i Havn
September 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
September 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Takker ja igen en super dag, den bedste sommer i mange år👍😊
September 11th, 2023  
