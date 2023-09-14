Sign up
257 / 365
Tórshavn
The Faroes, sea research ship, it checks all fish and lots of fish around the Faroe Islands
Lock like á storm on the Way😢
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
1
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Det er et flott skip!
September 14th, 2023
