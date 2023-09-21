Sign up
Previous
264 / 365
Tórshavn
Our little kiosk down on the square😊
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
4
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
3
4
365
iPhone 14 Pro
21st September 2023 12:13pm
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
September 21st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor
Thanks😊
September 21st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Colorful and cute!
September 21st, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@olivetreeann
Thanks😊
September 21st, 2023
