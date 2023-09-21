Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Our little kiosk down on the square😊
21st September 2023 21st Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
September 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
September 21st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Colorful and cute!
September 21st, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@olivetreeann Thanks😊
September 21st, 2023  
