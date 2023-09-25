Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
268 / 365

Tórshavn

Was down eating leftovers, from yesterday just saw these nice roses on the table
25th September 2023 25th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
Yum leftovers and lovely roses! What a treat!
September 25th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks yes👍😊
September 25th, 2023  
