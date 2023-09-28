Sign up
Previous
271 / 365
Svartifossur
Lots of rain here last night and day, so it was down in the middle of little paradise today
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
5
3
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
271
photos
41
followers
45
following
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
271
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Love the two different water effects.
September 28th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great demonstration of the effects of shutter speed!
September 28th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70
Thanks😊
September 28th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford
Thanks😊
September 28th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great presentation
September 28th, 2023
