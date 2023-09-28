Previous
Svartifossur by mubbur
271 / 365

Svartifossur

Lots of rain here last night and day, so it was down in the middle of little paradise today
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love the two different water effects.
September 28th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great demonstration of the effects of shutter speed!
September 28th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@ankers70 Thanks😊
September 28th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford Thanks😊
September 28th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Great presentation
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise