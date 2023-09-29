Previous
Sofía by mubbur
272 / 365

Sofía

My son's little daughter Sofía, got a tree today from our other son and daughter, so it can see the daughter and the tree grow together, but very sweet thought❤️
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Suzanne ace
Wonderful idea
September 29th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
September 29th, 2023  
