Tórshavn
A lovely day here, a bit colder here now, the wife and I went for a walk down by the harbour, was just inside Umami and got a Bronze, it was lovely😊
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Umami har en lekker brunch!
October 7th, 2023
Judith Johnson
ace
Lunch looks delicious
October 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja helt sikkert👍😊
October 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
Yes thanks😊👍
October 7th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Food look delicious
October 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Food look yum
October 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks yes it was good😊
October 7th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn
Thanks yes😊
October 7th, 2023
