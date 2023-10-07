Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A lovely day here, a bit colder here now, the wife and I went for a walk down by the harbour, was just inside Umami and got a Bronze, it was lovely😊
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Umami har en lekker brunch!
October 7th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Lunch looks delicious
October 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Ja helt sikkert👍😊
October 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady Yes thanks😊👍
October 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Food look delicious
October 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Food look yum
October 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks yes it was good😊
October 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn Thanks yes😊
October 7th, 2023  
