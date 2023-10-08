Previous
Teddy by mubbur
281 / 365

Teddy

Teddy sits and enjoys the sun in the living room😊
8th October 2023 8th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
cute
October 8th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Oh, just look at that gaze! Delightful
October 8th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
So cute!
October 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise