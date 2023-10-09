Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
282 / 365

Tórshavn

Waiting for the wife to get off work😊
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Korcsog Károly ace
Great shot!
October 9th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 9th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@kork Thanks😊
October 9th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@joansmor Thanks😊
October 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise