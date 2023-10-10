Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
283 / 365

Tórshavn

Was just down town getting a haircut, just got this photo right where I was today
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dorothy ace
Such interesting steps, I love the steeple on the church. Looks like a lovely day.
October 10th, 2023  
