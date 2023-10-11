Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Today the wind is up to 48 m per second, so not good to go out and take photos, a quick one from the car🥲
11th October 2023

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
October 11th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@pdulis Thanks😊
October 11th, 2023  
Fisher Family
Interesting structures!

Ian
October 11th, 2023  
