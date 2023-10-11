Sign up
284 / 365
Tórshavn
Today the wind is up to 48 m per second, so not good to go out and take photos, a quick one from the car🥲
11th October 2023
11th Oct 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
11th October 2023 11:33am
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
October 11th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@pdulis
Thanks😊
October 11th, 2023
Fisher Family
Interesting structures!
Ian
October 11th, 2023
