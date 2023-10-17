Previous
Viðalundin by mubbur
Viðalundin

Went for a walk in our little plantation today, got some photos of this statue standing there
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures
Corinne C ace
An amazing find. I wonder its meaning.
October 17th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec Thanks. It probably shows two pregnant women, but I don't know what the purpose is😊
October 17th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
@mubbur thanks Oli
October 17th, 2023  
