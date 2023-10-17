Sign up
290 / 365
Viðalundin
Went for a walk in our little plantation today, got some photos of this statue standing there
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C
ace
An amazing find. I wonder its meaning.
October 17th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thanks. It probably shows two pregnant women, but I don't know what the purpose is😊
October 17th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
@mubbur
thanks Oli
October 17th, 2023
