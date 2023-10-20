Sign up
Previous
293 / 365
Tórshavn
Same place, our art museum is also right here by the small park, so there are more sculptures here
https://art.fo/building
20th October 2023
20th Oct 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dawn
ace
Interesting art
October 20th, 2023
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn
Yes Thanks😊
October 20th, 2023
