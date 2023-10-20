Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Same place, our art museum is also right here by the small park, so there are more sculptures here

https://art.fo/building

20th October 2023 20th Oct 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dawn ace
Interesting art
October 20th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
@Dawn Yes Thanks😊
October 20th, 2023  
