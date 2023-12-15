Sign up
Tórshavn& Rúnavík
Yes, today I was a driver for the wife who was going Christmas shopping, and it went just fine, but on the way home the lights went out in the whole town, well it wasn't because we were inside a shop🙈🤣
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C
ace
Nice collage reflecting your shopping day!
December 15th, 2023
