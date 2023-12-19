Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Today we were at the school where the grandson goes, a lovely evening, with lots of singing and teather, and coffee and cakes afterwards 🧑‍🎄🌲☃️🎅
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
How lovely. I should have been at the school Carol service today, held in the local church, but they cancelled it due to heavy rain. It's a good walk from the school.
December 19th, 2023  
