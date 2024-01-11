Sign up
Photo 376
Tórshavn
Our little marina
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
7
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very charming marina
January 11th, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the marina and attractive buildings!
Ian
January 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice reflections in the water & lovely buildings. All making a great scene.
January 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks😊
January 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊
January 11th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford
Thanks😊
January 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
January 11th, 2024
Ian