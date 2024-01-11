Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 376

Tórshavn

Our little marina
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very charming marina
January 11th, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of the marina and attractive buildings!

Ian
January 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice reflections in the water & lovely buildings. All making a great scene.
January 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks😊
January 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊
January 11th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@carole_sandford Thanks😊
January 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
January 11th, 2024  
