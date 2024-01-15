Sign up
Photo 380
Hoyvík
A cold day here with frost☃️
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
7
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
380
photos
50
followers
52
following
373
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
Views
5
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
15th January 2024 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
It looks freezing cold! Great shot Ali.
January 15th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Thamks yes but only -3☃️
January 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
@mubbur
So it was colder here at -9C
January 15th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@corinnec
Yes fell like -9☃️☃️
January 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous winter scene
January 15th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
A nice scene
January 15th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Tað sær kalt út
January 15th, 2024
