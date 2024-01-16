Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

A trip past Nordenshus today. Tórshavn
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, you have lots of snow there. Wonderful shots and collage
January 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
A great cold collage!
January 16th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady @carole_sandford
Thanks . Yes, lots, lots of roads, and the airport was closed for a few hours here, so I didn't dare drive so fast to ☃️☃️
January 16th, 2024  
