Previous
Photo 381
Tórshavn
A trip past Nordenshus today. Tórshavn
16th January 2024
16th Jan 24
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, you have lots of snow there. Wonderful shots and collage
January 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
A great cold collage!
January 16th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@busylady
@carole_sandford
Thanks . Yes, lots, lots of roads, and the airport was closed for a few hours here, so I didn't dare drive so fast to ☃️☃️
January 16th, 2024
