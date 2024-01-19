Sign up
Photo 384
Hoyvík
Yes, a nice day here today, it snowed here last night, mem now the machines have been running here, so it was nice, I was down after the grandson in the nursery, a trip with Teddy then home hot for buns and cacao❄️☃️😊
19th January 2024
19th Jan 24
3
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dianne
Beautiful images.
January 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 19th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Sounds like a great day! Looks like it too!
January 19th, 2024
