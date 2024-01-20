Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 385

Tórshavn

It has rained here night and day, so now it is better to drive again, a trip to Etika was a Susi Resturant with two of the grandchildren, a lovely day evening
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
