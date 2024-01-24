Previous
Kirkjubøur by mubbur
Kirkjubøur

Had a trip in Kirkjubø today, the weather was nice there today, had a little photo trip there, is about 15 km from where I live
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Boxplayer ace
Fab light on these buildings
January 24th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@boxplayer Yes thanks👍
January 24th, 2024  
