Previous
Rúnavík by mubbur
Photo 391

Rúnavík

Yes, there was a trip with the wife today and the daughter, we had to do a bit of shopping on one of the islands, nice trip, had a good coffee at a cafe on the way back home, then we made pork chops for dinner
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
107% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like both a productive and delicious day! I really like the sky in the upper left hand corner. Nice collage of your day.
January 26th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I really like the pork chops!!
January 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise