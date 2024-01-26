Sign up
Photo 391
Rúnavík
Yes, there was a trip with the wife today and the daughter, we had to do a bit of shopping on one of the islands, nice trip, had a good coffee at a cafe on the way back home, then we made pork chops for dinner
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like both a productive and delicious day! I really like the sky in the upper left hand corner. Nice collage of your day.
January 26th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I really like the pork chops!!
January 26th, 2024
