Previous
Tummas & Óli by mubbur
Photo 399

Tummas & Óli

Yes, today we have been in the hall a lot, two of the grandchildren play handball, and both made it to the finals today, so a nice day,🇫🇴💪🇫🇴
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise