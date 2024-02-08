Previous
Hotel Rio Papaya by mubbur
Hotel Rio Papaya

Yes, a nice day here at the hotel, I was allowed to enter one of the 3 restaurants that are here at the hotel, there was an Asian man there tonight, so good entertainment afterwards, tomorrow it's to Mogan at the market😊
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
