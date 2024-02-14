Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 410

Hoyvík

Yes, it's a nice day too, my little friend was happy to have me home again, we had a good time here,+4😊
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Dorothy ace
Fabulous!
February 14th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely lighting in all of these..
February 14th, 2024  
