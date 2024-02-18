Sign up
Photo 414
Tórshavn
Yes, again today down in the hall, and it was a great match, today it was gold for the brother who got silver yesterday, the grandson is the one on the right in the picture🏆🏅💪😊
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
2
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C
ace
Wow Congratulations! Nice collage
February 18th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Congratulations to your grandson and his team! I love all the smiles and how excited they are.
February 18th, 2024
