Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Went for a walk in the lovely weather here today, woke up to frost, could hardly go outside, but at noon, nice sun came here and all the frost gone
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca ace
The colours are so immensely appealing
February 22nd, 2024  
Fisher Family
Lovely shots on a beautiful day!

Ian
February 22nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca Thanks👍😊
February 22nd, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks👍😊
February 22nd, 2024  
