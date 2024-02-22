Sign up
Tórshavn
Went for a walk in the lovely weather here today, woke up to frost, could hardly go outside, but at noon, nice sun came here and all the frost gone
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Casablanca
ace
The colours are so immensely appealing
February 22nd, 2024
Fisher Family
Lovely shots on a beautiful day!
Ian
February 22nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks👍😊
February 22nd, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks👍😊
February 22nd, 2024
Ian