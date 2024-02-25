Previous
Hoyvík
Hoyvík

Today I made a sheep sausage roll, and it looks good, I thought, and tastes fantastic👍😊
25th February 2024

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Oli Lindenskov - A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures
Christine Sztukowski ace
My grandmother would make this often, sure looks good. Thanks you for the memory
February 25th, 2024  
Fisher Family
Looks delicious!

Ian
February 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Thanks, yes not so manny to day do this👍😊
February 25th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks, yes it is👍😊
February 25th, 2024  
Cordiander
Interesting. Most people will love it, but I'm vegan 😊
February 25th, 2024  
