Previous
Photo 421
Hoyvík
Today I made a sheep sausage roll, and it looks good, I thought, and tastes fantastic👍😊
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
5
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
My grandmother would make this often, sure looks good. Thanks you for the memory
February 25th, 2024
Fisher Family
Looks delicious!
Ian
February 25th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks, yes not so manny to day do this👍😊
February 25th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks, yes it is👍😊
February 25th, 2024
Cordiander
Interesting. Most people will love it, but I'm vegan 😊
February 25th, 2024
Ian