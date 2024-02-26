Sign up
Previous
Photo 422
Saksum
Today I have been to a settlement called Saksum, a really nice place to come to, I was there with a photo friend from Denmark
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
An interesting selection of photos of this attractivve place, with a nice scattering of snow.
Ian
February 26th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks yes it is Nice theer👍😊
February 26th, 2024
