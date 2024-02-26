Previous
Saksum by mubbur
Saksum

Today I have been to a settlement called Saksum, a really nice place to come to, I was there with a photo friend from Denmark
26th February 2024

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures
Fisher Family
An interesting selection of photos of this attractivve place, with a nice scattering of snow.

Ian
February 26th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks yes it is Nice theer👍😊
February 26th, 2024  
