Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 435

Tórshavn

Tórshavn, has been to a meeting in our photo club, so just got this on the way home, ours is 15 years old this year, so we will have a little get together everyone in May, when we will have our photo exhibition
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Lewis ace
While similar in many ways to Shetland the hills seem to be a lot higher.
March 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise