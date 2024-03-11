Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Photo 436

Tórshavn

Norrøna came from Denmark this morning, and now Smyril came from Suderø, it is the south of the Faroe Islands, takes about 2 hours to sail, and Norrøna has 36 hours from Hirtshals and here, our two biggest ferries that we have here
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nice framing
March 11th, 2024  
