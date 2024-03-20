Previous
Fokus photoclub by mubbur
Photo 445

Fokus photoclub

Yes, tonight I have been to our photo club, there were several people who wanted to try to take pictures with light, so we just had a little try, a good evening😊
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Always good to try new photographic techniques. I'm glad you had a good evening. A nice collage!

Ian
March 20th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise