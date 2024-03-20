Sign up
Previous
Photo 445
Fokus photoclub
Yes, tonight I have been to our photo club, there were several people who wanted to try to take pictures with light, so we just had a little try, a good evening😊
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
2
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
445
photos
55
followers
55
following
Fisher Family
Always good to try new photographic techniques. I'm glad you had a good evening. A nice collage!
Ian
March 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
March 20th, 2024
