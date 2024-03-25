Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Went to pick up Heini's grandson from kindergarten, and there is a small lake there, just got a picture from there to take home with me in the lovely weather today
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
March 25th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
March 25th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a pretty scene!
March 25th, 2024  
