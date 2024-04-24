Sign up
Tórshavn
Yes, again at the doctor today, have pneumonia and otitis media, got some stronger pencilin, so now it should probably help, just got the wife to stop so I could get two shots😊😊
Casablanca
ace
Oh no wonder you feel unwell ❤️ Wishing you a good recovery.
Beautiful photo
April 24th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@casablanca
Thanks❤️😊
April 24th, 2024
Zilli
ace
These are lovely!
April 24th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@zilli
Thanks👍😊
April 24th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
Pneumonia and otitis media - I hope you feel much better soon! These are very beautiful!
April 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shots Oli. Hope you soon start to feel better
April 24th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I do hope you feel well soon.
April 24th, 2024
