Previous
Eiði Camping by mubbur
Photo 496

Eiði Camping

Yes, we set off on our first camping trip, we went to Eiði Camping about an hour from where we live, this is an old football field which has been closed down, and is used for camping now, a nice place for children too😊
10th May 2024 10th May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
135% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise