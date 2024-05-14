Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Yes, still waiting, now it can't be long until the kids come here, I hope, Teddy and I we are waiting excitedly, we walk here every day😊
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Zilli ace
Oh, such a lovely place for a walk.
May 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very special time , Beautiful photograph
May 14th, 2024  
