Teddy by mubbur
Photo 503

Teddy

Yes, today my little best friend Teddy went to the doctor and had 8 teeth taken out, so he is just about to wake up again here now❤️🥲
17th May 2024 17th May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Karen ace
8 teeth! Wow. Poor little tyke! Hope he’s not in too much pain when he’s properly awake from the anaesthesia. He’ll have to be careful what to eat, can’t chew so good anymore.

Such a sweet little dog.
May 17th, 2024  
xbm ace
Hope he soon feels better.
May 17th, 2024  
Andy Oz ace
Ah, poor little thing. Hope he recovers fast.
May 17th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
8! That’s a lot! Poor thing. Hope he feels better soon.
May 17th, 2024  
