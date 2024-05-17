Sign up
Previous
Photo 503
Teddy
Yes, today my little best friend Teddy went to the doctor and had 8 teeth taken out, so he is just about to wake up again here now❤️🥲
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th May 2024 12:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
8 teeth! Wow. Poor little tyke! Hope he’s not in too much pain when he’s properly awake from the anaesthesia. He’ll have to be careful what to eat, can’t chew so good anymore.
Such a sweet little dog.
May 17th, 2024
xbm
ace
Hope he soon feels better.
May 17th, 2024
Andy Oz
ace
Ah, poor little thing. Hope he recovers fast.
May 17th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
8! That’s a lot! Poor thing. Hope he feels better soon.
May 17th, 2024
