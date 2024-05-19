Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, today I sat down at the exhibition, many people came in to see our fine pictures, then I also just got a visit from Heine, who just wanted to see pictures too
19th May 2024 19th May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome photos and exhibition
May 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This looks fabulous. The whitewashed walls make a super background to show off the pictures.
May 19th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He is very proud of his grandpapa! Beautiful gallery.
May 19th, 2024  
