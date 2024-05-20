Sign up
Previous
Photo 506
Hoyvík
Yes, my little friend is ready again after the big operation, 8 teeth gone💪 good to see him so strong on their first trip around the lake, no swan babies yet
20th May 2024
20th May 24
1
0
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
506
photos
62
followers
62
following
499
500
501
502
503
504
505
506
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
20th May 2024 9:41am
Beverley
ace
A very cute little friend, and a Beautiful view…
May 20th, 2024
