Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 506

Hoyvík

Yes, my little friend is ready again after the big operation, 8 teeth gone💪 good to see him so strong on their first trip around the lake, no swan babies yet
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A very cute little friend, and a Beautiful view…
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise