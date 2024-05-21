Previous
Smiðjan by mubbur
Yes, our photo exhibition ended today, and everyone was happy, many people came and saw our nice pictures there, the weather was nice here today too
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
