Previous
Photo 518
Tórshavn
The old town of Tórshavn😊
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
7
2
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
518
photos
62
followers
61
following
141% complete
View this month »
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
1st June 2024 2:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
vaidas
ace
Nice
June 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@vaidasguogis
Thanks😊
June 1st, 2024
Fisher Family
A lovely old town view!
Ian
June 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks😊
June 1st, 2024
Karen
ace
Its so picturesque and well-kept. The colours are lovely - and I love the grass on the roof.
June 1st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful grass roof tops
June 1st, 2024
Dorothy
ace
So very nice.
June 1st, 2024
