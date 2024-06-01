Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

The old town of Tórshavn😊
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
vaidas ace
Nice
June 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@vaidasguogis Thanks😊
June 1st, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely old town view!

Ian
June 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks😊
June 1st, 2024  
Karen ace
Its so picturesque and well-kept. The colours are lovely - and I love the grass on the roof.
June 1st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful grass roof tops
June 1st, 2024  
Dorothy ace
So very nice.
June 1st, 2024  
