South by mubbur
Yes, today I went to Suderø and bought gas for the car, it's the only place that has gas left, it took 2 hours on the ferry each way, there is a nice cafeteria on board, but it's closed no food to serve, so now I can bring my caravan to the country festival on Thursday, now that I have filled up the tank, so not easy here, there were about 200 cars on the ferry, and we only had 45 minutes until it sailed again, and there were more there didn't make it, so it has to wait until it gets home tomorrow at 07:00, it sails again, not easy when it's these times here in the strike, but we'll probably survive😊💪
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Corinne C ace
A wonderful collage.
This strike has paralyzed your island for so long. I hope it will be solved soon.
June 3rd, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Du har vel ikke kjøpt i pose?
June 3rd, 2024  
