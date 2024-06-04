Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Just had a trip down to the shopping center here, it's easy to shop now here, you get everything in a small basket here now, 3 weeks now since the strike started and it shows, just heard on the radio that they want to talk together again tomorrow👍😊
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
Oli Lindenskov
Fisher Family
Three impressive shots that clearly show the effects of the strike. I do hope that the meeting gets the strike sorted out.

Ian
June 4th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers Thanks me to 👍😊
June 4th, 2024  
