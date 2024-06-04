Sign up
Tórshavn
Just had a trip down to the shopping center here, it's easy to shop now here, you get everything in a small basket here now, 3 weeks now since the strike started and it shows, just heard on the radio that they want to talk together again tomorrow👍😊
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Fisher Family
Three impressive shots that clearly show the effects of the strike. I do hope that the meeting gets the strike sorted out.
Ian
June 4th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@fishers
Thanks me to 👍😊
June 4th, 2024
