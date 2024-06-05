Sign up
Previous
Photo 522
Hoyvík
A photo close to where I live, you can hardly see the house, it was discussed today, and we have to meet on Friday for negotiation, so I hope it will come to something, the bakeries will not close any flour back next week🥲🙈
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
6
1
Oli Lindenskov
@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
522
photos
63
followers
61
following
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th June 2024 2:25pm
Wendy
ace
What a lovely piece of paradise.
June 5th, 2024
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Jeg håper det nå blir slutt på streiken.
Hoyvík er ein deilig plass.
June 5th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
It looks beautiful.
June 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@photohoot
Thanks😊
June 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle
Ja det er, ja håber det, i morgen tager jeg til countryfestival😊😊👩🌾
June 5th, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
@ljmanning
Thanks😊
June 5th, 2024
Hoyvík er ein deilig plass.