Hoyvík by mubbur
Photo 522

Hoyvík

A photo close to where I live, you can hardly see the house, it was discussed today, and we have to meet on Friday for negotiation, so I hope it will come to something, the bakeries will not close any flour back next week🥲🙈
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Wendy ace
What a lovely piece of paradise.
June 5th, 2024  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Jeg håper det nå blir slutt på streiken.
Hoyvík er ein deilig plass.
June 5th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
It looks beautiful.
June 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@photohoot Thanks😊
June 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@okvalle Ja det er, ja håber det, i morgen tager jeg til countryfestival😊😊👩‍🌾
June 5th, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
@ljmanning Thanks😊
June 5th, 2024  
