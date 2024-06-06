Previous
Yes, we have come to Contryfestival, which starts tonight and ends on Sunday, I hope the weather stays and it has rained a lot, and the wise man is now negotiating wages, so we hope there will be a solution💪😊
Josie Gilbert
I hope you had a great time.
June 6th, 2024  
Karen ace
I’m so glad you made it, and I hope you have a good time! Nice to see all the caravans there, and I really like the decor on the walls.

Also thinking of you during this strike action, and hope that at last things work out once talks have finalised.
June 6th, 2024  
Dianne ace
It will be nice for you to have a wee break. Enjoy.
June 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fun days ahead! I hope everything will be better soon
June 6th, 2024  
Fisher Family
I hope you have a lovely break - and that the wise men will sort the strike!

Ian
June 6th, 2024  
