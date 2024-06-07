Previous
Sørvág, Countryfestival by mubbur
Sørvág, Countryfestival

Yes, a lovely evening, with lots of good music and good people, and the weather was just ok, he as one in the middle comes from Nasvill, and all the way to the Faroe Islands👩‍🌾
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
