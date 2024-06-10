Previous
Tórshavn by mubbur
Tórshavn

Yes, now planes and ships have arrived with new fresh goods, so everyone is happy here now, even those who have gone on strike, have got a little more money in their pockets, but the employers are not happy, it's almost not now🤣😊💪
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
