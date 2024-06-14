Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

It turned into a picture of Hoyvík today when I was walking with Teddy
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Rob Z ace
Such an interesting amphitheatre - having the rock pool at the centre makes you wonder what it is used for...
June 14th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful view… great photo
June 14th, 2024  
