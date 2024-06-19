Previous
Hoyvík by mubbur
Hoyvík

Rain all day here today, could hardly get Teddy out today, no car today, so just a little walk in our free range behind our house today and we were super wet when we got back home🤣
Oli Lindenskov

@mubbur
A little about myself, my name is Óli Lindenskov, and I live in Tórshavn on the Faroe Islands, I love taking pictures, and do many...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wet but beautiful
Oli Lindenskov
@365projectorgchristine Yes Thanks😊👍
